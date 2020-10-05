Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh granted bail in Customs case, to remain in jail as NIA slapped UAPA

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here has granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh on Monday in a case registered by Customs. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, had dismissed her bail pleas in separate cases registered by NIA and Customs Commissionerate (Preventive).

But since the NIA has registered a separate case and slapped Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against her, she would remain in jail. She was granted bail now as the Customs did not file the final report within the prescribed time frame of 60 days.

Meanwhile, the Aluva court has recorded the confessional statement of the fourth accused Sandeep Nair after he pleaded for the same in NIA court. He had informed the NIA court here that he is willing to reveal the entire facts related to the case voluntarily under the provision of Section 164 of the CrPC. (ANI)

