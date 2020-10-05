We want India to become a global hub for AI: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government wants India to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and noted that the National Education Policy 2020 focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education. Speaking at the RAISE 2020 Virtual Summit, he said that technology has improved transparency and service delivery in the country.

"Raise 2020 is a great effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence. You all have rightly highlighted aspects relating to technology and human empowerment. Technology has transformed workplaces, it improved connectivity. This merger between social responsibility and AI will enrich AI with the human touch. AI is a tribute to human intellectual power," PM Modi said. "The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet. In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency and service delivery. We want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it remains a collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. "Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against the weaponisation of AI by non-state actors," he said.

"While we discuss AI, let also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength. They are our unique advantage over machines," he added. PM Modi said that India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education.

"E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects," he said. The Prime Minister highlighted that the government launched 'Responsible AI for Youth' programme this year in April.

"Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects," he said. Modi said that the National Educational Technology Forum is being formed that will create an e-Education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity.

In pandemic times, he said that people have seen how India's digital readiness was of great help. (ANI)