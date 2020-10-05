Left Menu
Development News Edition

We must protect world against weaponistion of AI by non-state actors: PM Modi

Laying stress on the need of protecting the world "against weaponistion of Artificial Intelligence by non-state actors", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is keen that India becomes a hub of AI and many Indians are already working on this.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 23:15 IST
We must protect world against weaponistion of AI by non-state actors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the RAISE 2020 Virtual Summit on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Laying stress on the need of protecting the world "against weaponistion of Artificial Intelligence by non-state actors", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is keen that India becomes a hub of AI and many Indians are already working on this. Inaugurating the RAISE 2020 virtual summit, he said that the national programme on artificial intelligence will be dedicated towards rightful use of AI for solving problems of society.

The Prime Minister said he sees a big role for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in empowering agriculture and healthcare. He said people have experienced in India that technology improves transparency and service delivery.

"We are home to the world's largest unique identity system- Aadhaar. We also have the world's most innovative digital payments system-UPI. This has enabled providing access to digital services, including financial services, like Direct Cash Transfers to the poor and marginalised. In the pandemic situation, we saw how India's digital readiness was of great help," he said. "Now, we want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come. Our approach to this is powered by core principles of - teamwork, trust, collaboration, responsibility and inclusivity," he added.

He said at every step of history, India has led the world in knowledge and learning. "In today's age of IT as well, India is making outstanding contributions. Some of the brightest tech leaders belong to India. India has also proved to be the power-house of the global IT services Industry. We will continue to digitally excel and delight the world," he said.

The Prime Minister said that artificial intelligence is a tribute to human intellectual power. "It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponistion of AI by non-state actors," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that people should think about simple and effective ways of how AI can empower Divyang sisters and brothers. He said that human creativity and human emotions continue to be India's greatest strength.

"They are our unique advantage over machines. The smartest of AI cannot solve mankind's problems without blending with our intellect and empathy. We should also think of how we will retain this intellectual edge over machines? We should ensure that we take care so that human intelligence is always a few steps ahead of AI. We should think about how AI can help humans to increase their own capacities. I want to state again:- AI will unlock the unique potential of each person. It will empower them to contribute more effectively to the society," Modi said. The Prime Minister said the power to think enabled humans to make tools and technologies.

"Today, these tools and technologies have also acquired the power to learn and think! In this, one key emerging technology is AI. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet," he said. The Prime Minister said that India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education.

"E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects. This whole effort will benefit from the Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities of AI platforms. We launched Responsible AI for Youth programme this year in April, under this programme, more than 11000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects." He said that the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) is being formed that will create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content, and capacity.

"Virtual labs are being established to provide hands-on experience to learners. We have also launched the Atal Innovation Mission to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Through these steps, we aim to keep pace with emerging technologies for people's benefit," Modi said. RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI. The event will witness participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, government representatives and academia.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising the mega virtual summit AI from October 5 to 9. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 could spread by airborne transmission - CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning.It said some people could get infected by exposure to ...

France's daily COVID-19 cases slow, but hospitalisations spike

France reported a marked slowing in new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday but the number of people hospitalised for the disease shot up by more than 300 for the first time since Apr. 12, when the country was in the middle of a lockdown.Among t...

Good response to mass movement against coronavirus in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the recently launched mass movement against coronavirus has received a good response from the people of the state. He said the impact of the mass movement, which was launched on October 2...

COVID SCIENCE-Breathing with face mask does not alter oxygen level; virus can last 9 hours on skin

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Breathing with face masks does not affect the lungs The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020