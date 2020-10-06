Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant to Dhamra LNG Terminal

Rolls-Royce’s selection followed a thoroughly competitive tendering process and we are reassured by their extensive experience in the area of power systems, both globally and for Indian LNG terminals," Dhamra LNG CEO SP Singh said. When commissioned at the end of 2021, Dhamra LNG Terminal will be the second LNG plant in India powered by Rolls-Royce Bergen medium-speed engines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:20 IST
Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant to Dhamra LNG Terminal
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce on Tuesday said it has received an order from Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt Ltd to deliver a 29 MW gas power plant for its LNG regasification terminal in India. Dhamra LNG Terminal is a joint venture between Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group and French energy major Total S A, located in Odisha.

The terminal will function as a reception facility for import of LNG, where LNG tankers can directly unload cargo and convert the liquefied natural gas to gaseous state. "Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt Ltd (DLTPL) for the complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) delivery of a 29 MW gas-based power plant for an Indian LNG terminal," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The core equipment for the new gas-based power plant will include three 9.6 MW gensets, based on the 20-cylinder Rolls-Royce Bergen B35:40 gas engines, it added. These medium-speed gas engines are characterised by high availability and low operating costs. The engine's efficient combustion technology, in addition to being fuelled by a clean LNG fuel, also ensures low environmental impact coupled with improved performance, the statement said. "We are delighted to have a Rolls-Royce company supplying us with the critical power system for our upcoming terminal in Odisha. Rolls-Royce's selection followed a thoroughly competitive tendering process and we are reassured by their extensive experience in the area of power systems, both globally and for Indian LNG terminals," Dhamra LNG CEO SP Singh said.

When commissioned at the end of 2021, Dhamra LNG Terminal will be the second LNG plant in India powered by Rolls-Royce Bergen medium-speed engines. Rolls-Royce has earlier supplied and commissioned a 28 MW power plant, running on LNG fuel, in 2018 to Indian Oil Corporation LNG Terminal at Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

Designed for an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), expandable up to 10 MTPA, the proposed Dhamra LNG import and regasification terminal will initially have two full containment type tanks of 180,000 m3 capacity each. Rolls-Royce will be managing the engineering, procurement and construction of the new gas power plant for the LNG terminal.

It has been a pioneer in the development of the modern lean-burn gas engine concept. With a robust design and proven reliability record, these gas engines have been successfully installed globally across industries, the statement said. Rolls-Royce medium-speed generating sets are manufactured by the subsidiary Bergen Engines in Norway.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Penrose, Genzel and Ghez win 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics

Scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.The discoveri...

ACB arrests two BMC officials for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a resident of Dharavi here, claiming he was renovating his house without permission, an official said on Tuesday. The An...

Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that 21 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 244 since war broke out on Sept. 27.The fighting has...

FOCUS-Twitter is testing how its misinformation labels can be more obvious, direct

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020