India continues to report declining trend of active COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

India's active cases comprise merely 13.75 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 9,19,023 and the country continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:08 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's active cases comprise merely 13.75 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 9,19,023 and the country continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. "The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by rising percentage of recovered cases," it stated.

So far, 56,62,490 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country. According to the statement, a higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 84.70 per cent. 75,787 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 61,267.

The new recoveries have exceeded the new confirmed cases in 25 States and UTs. "74 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs---- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal," the ministry said.

Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with nearly 13,000 single day recovery. 61,267 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

As on date, 75 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases. Also, 884 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, of these, nearly 80 per cent are concentrated in ten State/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the ministry stated.

More than 29 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (263 deaths). (ANI)

