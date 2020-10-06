Bombay HC adjourns to Oct 13 plea of Sushant's sisters to quash FIR against them

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 13 hearing on a petition filed by the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother. A bench of the High Court adjourned the matter after actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer sought time to file a reply on the plea.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters -- Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh -- and a doctor for forging a prescription of medicines supposedly for anxiety prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Notably, Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik and several others are currently in judicial custody in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.