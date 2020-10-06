Deer killed after being hit by vehicle near Simlipal

A deer was killed afterbeing hit by a vehicle near the Similipal sanctuary inOdisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, forest officialssaid

The incident happened near Kalabadia on NationalHighway 18 in the Deuli forest range, when the animal,weighing around 30 kg, had come out of the Similipalsanctuary, Range Officer Narayan Mohanty said

An autopsy, of the carcass of the deer, was carriedout at the Bangriposi veterinary hospital, he said.