Javadekar releases SOPs for film exhibition, cinema halls opening from October 15

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the Standard Operating Procedures) for film exhibitions and cinema halls ahead of the reopening of cinema halls under Unlock-5. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting, Javadekar said that as per the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls will reopen from October 15.

"The highlights of the guiding principles include the general principles which have been given by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including thermal screening of all visitors/ staffs, adequate physical distancing, use of face covers/ masks, frequent hand washing, provision of hand sanitizers etc. and respiratory etiquettes specifically with regard to the exhibition of films," stated a release from the Information and Broadcasting ministry. The Ministry has formulated the general SOPs taking into consideration international practices notified in the sector including physical distancing, entry and exit with designated queue markers, sanitization, the safety of staff, contact minimization. The seating arrangements shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Multiplex show timings shall be staggered, so as to not have an overlap of show timings. Temperature setting shall be in the range of 24°C- 30°C.

The guiding principle and SOP may be used by all States and other stakeholders and State governments while resuming the exhibition of films, the ministry informed further. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones and to extend the lockdown in the zones up to October 31, 2020. (ANI)

