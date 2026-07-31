Ukraine's envoy to US says 'We need the missiles'

Ukraine hopes a new push for ceasefire talks with Russia could halt the five-year war before a potentially brutal winter, but needs new anti-ballistic missiles now to defend against strikes by Moscow, ‌the country's envoy to Washington said on Thursday.

Olha Stefanishyna told reporters that Ukraine was in discussions with the Pentagon about a license to produce Patriot PAC-3 missiles itself, but that process could take 12 months to five years. Discussions were also underway about Ukraine agreeing to a long-term purchase of PAC-3 missiles, ‌and then swapping positions in the production line with another buyer. Officials from Patriot maker Raytheon Co had already been to Ukraine, and Lockheed ‌Martin Corp, which builds the PAC-3 interceptors for the air defense system, was working to send a team of experts to the country as well, Stefanishyna told an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

"The devastating effect of every overnight attack right now is unbelievable," Stefanishyna said. "Last night and the night before, it was 30 to 40 ballistic missiles." While Ukraine ⁠was able ​to defend against Iranian- and Russian-built drones, ⁠it had not yet developed an effective way to defend against ballistic missiles, whose production is being rapidly increased by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He has an intention to destroy ⁠Ukraine, and that's why, you know, we're looking for different capabilities. We have been successful in everything, but so far, for this winter, we need the missiles." Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to push for new air defenses against the escalating ⁠Russian attacks, and to jumpstart a new diplomatic effort to end the war.

That could include a potential visit by U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv, Stefanishyna said. ⁠No date ​had been set for Kushner and Witkoff's visit, but it could happen as early as next week or later, she said. Zelenskiy repeated his offer to halt the fighting at the existing battle lines, and use that as a starting point for discussions, Stefanishyna said, while stressing the ⁠need to take action before the approaching winter.

Stefanishyna confirmed Ukrainian media reports that she had offered to resign from her post just a year ⁠after taking over as Ukraine's ambassador to ⁠the U.S., saying she would return to Ukraine to defend herself against corruption allegations involving some personal property declarations. She said Zelenskiy had not asked for her resignation and did not want her to leave her post, ‌but she felt it ‌best for her and her family to "defend my case" in person.