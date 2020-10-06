Apex Council meet on river water sharing between AP, Telangana held

Apex Council meeting on the issues of water resources between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was held virtually in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the members of the Council - Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao respectively and higher officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and of the two-member states.

Earlier in the day, Shekhawat informed, "we discussed all the issues that arose between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, on the basis of which it was decided that the Centre will notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB." Dr P Anil Kumar, Minister of Water Resources, GoAP; P Mithun Reddy, MP; Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary to GoAP, Irrigation Department; Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to CM, GoAP; C Narayana Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department, GoAP; and Krishna Mohan Reddy, OSD to CM attended the meeting along with AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, from Delhi were also present at the meeting. (ANI)