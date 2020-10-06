Andhra CM meets PM Modi in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Special Representative V Vijaya Sai Reddy was also present in the meeting.
"Hon'ble Chief Minister called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, today," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted. In September, Reddy had come to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Recently, Reddy requested Shah to release the grants pending for Andhra Pradesh as early as possible in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
