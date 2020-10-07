Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra govt files report in SC, lists action taken against police personnel

The Maharashtra Government has filed a status report in the Supreme Court stating that 15 police personnel were punished with pay cuts and two sent on compulsory retirement, in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:53 IST
Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra govt files report in SC, lists action taken against police personnel
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Government has filed a status report in the Supreme Court stating that 15 police personnel were punished with pay cuts and two sent on compulsory retirement, in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident. "Departmental enquiry was ordered against police personnel, who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of a crime at and around the time of the incident," the status report said.

It said the departmental enquiry against police personnel has been completed, adding that after completion of the departmental enquiry against the delinquent police personnel, Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range has issued show-cause notices to the police personnel. After the police personnel replied to the show-cause notices, Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range issued the final order on August 21 imposing punishment upon the delinquent police personnel.

As per which, Anandrao Shivaji Kale, Assistant Police Inspector, ordered dismissal from service, Ravindra Dinkar Salunkhe, Assistant Police sub-inspector and Naresh Nageen Dondi, driver police head constable have been ordered compulsory retirement from government service. Fifteen police personnel were ordered pay cut as a punishment, it added. Badrinarayan Deshmukh, Assistant Inspector General of Police (law and order), Mumbai, Maharashtra, has filed the status report in the case, pursuant to the top court's order, and said that Criminal Investigation Department, Pune, after conducting a thorough investigation has filed two charge sheets against 252 accused persons on July 15 before the court in district Palgarh and juvenile court in district Thane.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Maharashtra government to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing several petitions seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

The bench had asked the Maharashtra Government to bring on-record the details of the inquiry against police personnel, the action was taken against them in the matter, and to bring on-record the charge sheets filed in the Palghar incident. The court is set to hear the case today.

The public interest litigations (PILs) in the matter are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in Palghar district on April 16 this year. On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president says consultations on new government start next week

Lebanons President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister who will form the countrys next government will begin on Oct. 15.Lebanons government resigned on Aug. 10 in the wake of a devastatin...

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday. The full assembly...

IRCTC's Tejas 'corporate trains' to resume services from Oct 17

IRCTC said Wednesday it will restart the first set of private Tejas Express trains from October 17, seven months after the Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai services were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It said every alterna...

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday.That goal is tough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020