Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI)

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
- AARI empowers every employee to boost their productivity BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in robotic process automation RPA, today announced AARI Automation Anywhere Robotic Interfac...
A 23-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep, they said.The incident took place when the victim was worki...
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Union minister Piyush Goyal saidEstimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and t...
The government would launch a campaign from Thursday to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday on ...