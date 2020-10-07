Rahul Gandhi doesn't even know when different crops are sown, harvested: Naqvi

Claiming that the "upper storey" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is empty, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that Rahul wouldn't even know the difference between different crops and when they are sown and harvested. Speaking to ANI about Rahul Gandhi's offensive on the new farm laws, Naqvi said, "Someone should tell Pappu, that this is not the mummy ji or Manmohan ji government that when the Parliament passes a Bill, you tear it in front of the people and call it non-sense or nuisance".

He said that this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which works for the benefit of the farmers, poor and the neglected sections of the society with conviction. "Our decisions will not be changed for such political 'pakhand' (hypocrisy). Someone whose upper storey is empty will, of course, say such things. He can't understand what kind of issues we are dealing with. He wouldn't even know when the Rabi and Kharif crops are sown and harvested, and what they consist of," Naqvi said.

He said that PM Modi has stood in the fore-front and worked to resolve all the issues being faced by the people of this country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Naqvi said that PM Modi's 20 years in public service are a lesson for the people working in the public interest. Extending his comment on the BJP-JDU alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, Naqvi said that the party's alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will easily form the government. "Nitish Kumar will take forward the initiative for the development of Bihar, started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Naqvi also responded to the recent crime figures from West Bengal and said that the State has become a crime capital under the ruling TMC. (ANI)