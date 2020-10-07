Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP gives 11 seats to VIP from its quota for Bihar polls

The entry of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formalised on Wednesday with the party having been given 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for Bihar polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:49 IST
BJP gives 11 seats to VIP from its quota for Bihar polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The entry of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was formalised on Wednesday with the party having been given 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for Bihar polls. Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Jaiswal announced here that the VIP would be allocated 11 seats for contesting the forthcoming polls. The party would also be given a seat in the Legislative Council.

The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state. The LJP had left the NDA as it was unwilling to contest under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

VIP's joining hands with NDA is likely to impact the 'mahagathbandhan' led by RJD. VIP has been given 11 seats from BJP's share of 121 seats in the 243-member assembly. JD-U, which has a share 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight

Germanys coalition government agreed a package of reforms to financial and accounting rules aimed at avoiding another Wirecard scandal on Wednesday, but opposition lawmakers said it lacked detail on scope and timing. Finance Minister Olaf S...

UNHCR chief tests positive for COVID-19

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR Filippo Grandi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed in a tweet that he is mildly symptomatic.I am engaging with UNHCRs Executive Committee from home as I have...

South Africa's COSATU leads union protests over coronavirus impact

South Africas biggest trade union group, COSATU, led nationwide protests against job losses, wage curbs and corruption cases on Wednesday, in an outpouring of anger at how workers have been treated during the coronavirus crisis. The union f...

Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe. The move comes as the European Union is un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020