Rhea Chakraborty released from Mumbai's Byculla jail after 28 days

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, walked out on bail from Mumbai's Byculla jail on Wednesday after 28 days.

Updated: 07-10-2020 19:03 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month, walked out on bail from Mumbai's Byculla jail on Wednesday after 28 days. Earlier in the day, a single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal of the Bombay High Court noted that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant (Rhea) is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 or any other offence involving commercial quantity. The court also observed that the actor was not a part of the chain of drug dealers.

The bench said that she should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. The NCB, which is probing the drugs case related to the Rajput's death, had arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, alleged drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 and later sent to 14-day judicial custody (till September 22). On September 9, she was shifted to Byculla jail. The same day, she submitted bail application in a local court. On September 22, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Tuesday moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On October 6, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai extended till October 20 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in the case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

