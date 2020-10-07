Left Menu
MP: Centre starts 200 bedded Super Speciality Hospital in Rewa

Now people in Madhya Pradesh residing in Shahdol division, Sagar Division and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh can also avail of the superior quality of medical services--with Union government on Wednesday operationalizing a newly built Super Speciality Block (SSB) at the MadhShyam Shah Government Medical College at Rewaya Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:29 IST
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurating Super Speciality Block at Shyam Shah Government Medical College at Rewa (Picture credits: Dr Harsh Vardhan official Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Now people in Madhya Pradesh residing in Shahdol division, Sagar Division and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh can also avail of the superior quality of medical services--with Union government on Wednesday operationalizing a newly built Super Speciality Block (SSB) at the MadhShyam Shah Government Medical College at Rewaya Pradesh. The 200-bedded SSB has been built with an investment of Rs 150 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

It has various departments like neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, cardiology, CTVS, neonatology and pulmonary medicine. There will be six modular operation theatres, 30 ICU beds and eight ventilators in the SSB. This facility will have a training capacity of 14 postgraduate students. Inaugurating the SSB, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "The SSB will provide state-of-the-art tertiary health care services to the people who earlier had to travel to other big cities to avail of the facilities."

Dr Vardhan said, "The number of AIIMS has been increased from 6 to 22 while another 75 existing institutions are envisioned to be upgraded to provide AIIMS like services. The government has sanctioned upgradation of medical colleges in the district of Rajgarh, Mandla, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Singrauli and Maheshwar under Phase 3 of PMSSY in 2019-20." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan thanked the Centre for its proactive role in strengthening the health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, "This is a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh and the people of Rewa. With this, the training of the medical students for super speciality services can be started which will not only give good doctors to the country but people will be benefitted with such high quality medical services. This will be an additional effort in the direction of correcting the regional imbalances of the medical services in the country." Speaking on the timely importance of the new SSB built under the scheme, he said that people of adjoining region like Shahdol division, Sagar Division, and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh can also avail of the superior quality of medical services."

The Central government has urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour by wearing masks/face covers, following hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining physical distancing or 'Do GazkiDoori' to curb the spread of the infection. (ANI)

