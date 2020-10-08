Left Menu
UP govt signs agreement with Zurich Airport International for design and operation of Noida airport

With the signing of a 40-year long concession agreement, Zurich Airport International is now set to design and operate the Noida International Airport (NIA).

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 08:46 IST
Visuals from the signing of the concession agreement. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the signing of a 40-year long concession agreement, Zurich Airport International is now set to design and operate the Noida International Airport (NIA). As per a statement, the government of Uttar Pradesh signed the agreement with representatives of Zurich Airport International for the commencement of development work of the NIA on Wednesday, granting Zurich Airport International the licence to build and operate it for a period of forty years.

"The NIA will be developed as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to open in 2024, and will merge Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency. India's newest greenfield airport will deliver quick, efficient processes and excellent value for passengers, airlines and partners," the statement said. The NIA will operate as a fully digital airport that will provide a face and contactless travel experience, with customised commercial offerings for passengers. It will also be the first net-zero emissions airport in its class.

SP Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, CM and Civil Aviation Department of the UP government claimed that infrastructure development would be key to economic recovery not only for the State but for the whole country. "The construction of the NIA will support economic growth through job creation in the state while making it the most preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors in the upcoming years," the statement quoted Goyal.

"The signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the NIA. When the first phase of development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12 million passengers per year. In partnership with the government of UP and the government of India, Zurich Airport International looks forward to making this airport a major player in Indian air transportation and a benchmark for ease of use for passengers and logistic partners," Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Airport International (Asia) stated. Zurich Airport International won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida in November last year and received security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the NIA at Jewar in May this year. (ANI)

