Rajnath Singh conveys best wishes to IAF on 88th Air Force Day

He said in a message, “Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with.” 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:15 IST
Rajnath Singh conveys best wishes to IAF on 88th Air Force Day
Raksha Mantri expressed that the Nation was proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Raksha Mantri expressed that the Nation was proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries.

Raksha Mantri expressed that the Nation was proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. "We remain committed to the enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation, Shri Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Raksha Mantri also expressed confidence that the IAF would always guard the Nation's skies, come what may, adding, "Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always".

(With Inputs from PIB)

