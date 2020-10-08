Russia sanctions over Navalny vital to show EU is strong -French minister

EU sanctions against Russia are vital to show the bloc is strong, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, referring to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. Speaking at a conference in Slovakia, Le Drian also said that having a dialogue with Russia did not equate with doing the country a favour.

"It does not mean abandoning our ambition to build a peaceful continent. On the contrary, it means defending this ambition by asserting firmness," Le Drian said. Russian authorities have denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.