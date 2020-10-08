Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hansa Research Group files police complaint against ex-employee on TRP issue

Hansa Research Group and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which conducted an investigation into the matter of the Television Rating Points (TRP) in the last few weeks, have filed an FIR against an ex-employee who was engaged in some wrongdoing, Hansa Research CEO, Praveen Nijhara said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:29 IST
Hansa Research Group files police complaint against ex-employee on TRP issue
Hansa Research CEO, Praveen Nijhara.. Image Credit: ANI

Hansa Research Group and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which conducted an investigation into the matter of the Television Rating Points (TRP) in the last few weeks, have filed an FIR against an ex-employee who was engaged in some wrongdoing, Hansa Research CEO, Praveen Nijhara said on Thursday. In an official statement, Hansa CEO said, "Hansa Research has always been vigilant about these issues and has been proactive in informing BARC and the law enforcement agencies as and when such cases have come to our notice. We would continue to cooperate with BARC and with the authorities as and when called upon to do so."

This statement by Hansa follows today's media briefing by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in which he claimed to have busted a racket that involved private television channels manipulating their TRPs. The police action was launched on a complaint from Hansa, the firm contracted by BARC, to place audience measurement meters to trace television channels that are being watched by households.

Singh said about 30,000 such meters had been installed across India, of which 2,000 were in Mumbai. He said the Mumbai police found that several people where these meters were placed were "paid money to tune in to a selected channel". He further said owners of two local channels had been arrested along with an ex-employee of Hansa, who is suspected of leaking the communication about the meters placed in the households.

The case has been registered in the Kandivali police station. The accused were produced in the court and sent to police custody till October 9. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor, incite unrest

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The group pl...

PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah Indias commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country. Abdu...

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this years London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own home...

Paswan was a popular Dalit leader, says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader. The Lok Janshakti Party LJP founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020