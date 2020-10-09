Left Menu
Surat's diamond units to take shortest-ever Diwali break of 5 days to meet holiday season demand

Surat's diamond units have decided to take the shortest-ever Diwali break of five days in the wake of the increasing demand for polished diamonds from abroad, as they slowly attempt to recover from the outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed to control its spread.

Surat's diamond unit workers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Surat's diamond units have decided to take the shortest-ever Diwali break of five days in the wake of the increasing demand for polished diamonds from abroad, as they slowly attempt to recover from the outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed to control its spread. According to Nilesh Bodki, a diamond unit owner, Diwali vacations last 20 to 25 days under normal circumstances.

"The whole diamond industry, like many others, was affected by the lockdown. Almost nine out of eleven diamonds are polished in Surat. Considering major festivals like Diwali and Christmas are fast approaching, there has been an increase in demand from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries. We are trying to increase production and have taken the collective decision to take just five days off this year," Bodki told ANI. "Workers went to their villages in the lockdown and spent four to five months with their families and are now eager to get back to work. This is a good opportunity to bring business back on its feet and start the recovery process of our industry," he added.

Himmat Desai, a diamond assorter of 20 years, said that he was looking forward to making up the losses incurred in the lockdown period. "I think it is a good thing that Diwali holidays have been cut short. We have all been at home for four to five months and since demand is high, it makes sense to spend a few days with our families for Diwali and get back to work. It is a good time to make up losses. More than Diwali, the courier and office staff are looking forward to work," he said. (ANI)

