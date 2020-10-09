AAI chairman felicitates four airports that won ACI ASQ Awards

The chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Arvind Singh felicitated four AAI airports namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Chandigarh and Mangaluru that won 10 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards in four different categories announced by Airports Council International (ACI) earlier in March 2020. According to an official release, an award ceremony was organised at AAI`s Corporate Headquarters on Thursday and Chairman AAI presented the awards to winning airports.

These awards were received by board members on behalf of winning airports with respective Airport Directors and Regional Executive Directors connected via video conferencing. The ASQ award ceremony was scheduled to take place in September 20 in Poland, but due to COVID-19, ACI requested to hold a virtual award ceremony. Four AAI airports Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Trivandrum and Lucknow were adjudged the best in the world in ASQ awards for the year 2019. These airports won 10 awards in four categories.

ASQ survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers' satisfaction, whilst they travel through an airport, conducted by the ACI, (a global non-profit organization of airport operators). ASQ Awards recognise those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers. (ANI)