Gun Violence in Thailand: Renewed Calls for Stricter Control

A gunman was detained after shooting at a local government office outside Thailand's capital on Monday, officials reported. This incident occurred just days after a devastating school attack in the same province, renewing discussions about gun control.

The provincial police commander, Major General Dejrapee Kongdee, indicated that the gunman, an ex-lawmaker, targeted a senior provincial official and a driver before being arrested. Two individuals were injured and are receiving hospital care, Kongdee told Reuters. Previously, a 14-year-old conducted a deadly rampage at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, resulting in nine deaths and over 20 injuries, marking Thailand's deadliest mass shooting in nearly four years.

As school resumed, Thai students underwent metal detector screenings. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed his commitment to enforce stricter gun regulations following Friday's tragic school shooting.