Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Power Disrupted

The relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread disruptions in daily life. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 124 roads remain blocked, and 255 regions suffer power outages due to damaged distribution transformers.

Mandi district is the most affected, with 51 road blockages and an overwhelming number of power disruptions. Other districts such as Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba also face severe challenges with closed roads and affected electricity supplies.

The monsoon's fury has claimed 155 lives, including 68 disaster-related and 87 road accident fatalities. The financial damage is significant, with losses estimated at Rs. 8,352.62 crores affecting public departments, homes, and businesses. Restoration efforts are focused on reopening crucial roads and restoring essential services.