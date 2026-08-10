Tensions Rise in Jharkhand: BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Over Exam Irregularities

The atmosphere in Jharkhand escalates as opposition leader Babulal Marandi and several BJP members find themselves detained by state police outside the Chief Minister's residence. The detention occurred amid protests against alleged misconduct in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The protests, coinciding with the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha, have drawn significant attention. Earlier, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the Jharkhand government about using force against student protesters, urging them to meet the protesters' demands as tensions rise.

Amid claims of MP Aditya Sahu's house arrest, the BJP appeals to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to heed the students' calls for action. They emphasize the necessity to cancel disputed exams conducted by TDPL and initiate a CBI investigation. Security remains tight with police using barricades and deploying the Rapid Action Force, as BJP vows widespread protests if violence erupts.