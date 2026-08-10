Global Leaders to Convene at Green Steel and Mining Summit 2026 in Raipur

In a significant move towards sustainable industrial practices, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is preparing to host the 5th Green Steel and Mining Summit 2026. Scheduled for August 12-13 at the MayFair Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, this international event will welcome esteemed dignitaries, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Minister of Commerce & Industry, and OP Chaudhary, Minister of Finance, both from the Government of Chhattisgarh, will also attend. The summit will gather over 400 delegates from across the world, with representatives coming from countries such as Finland, Brazil, South Africa, and Sweden. The focus of the summit will be to explore innovative technologies and policy frameworks crucial for India's green transition in steel production.

Comprising eight technical sessions, more than 40 speakers, and a 50-plus technology exposition, the event will highlight low-emission steel pathways and global case studies. Over 70 industries, including primary and secondary steel producers and various NGOs, will participate, creating a collaborative platform for advancing clean energy solutions. CII officials, including Siddharth Agrawal, Bajrang Goel, and Anand Singhania, emphasized the summit's strategic importance during a press briefing.