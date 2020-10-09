Left Menu
Delhi HC directs ED to conduct video conferencing inquiry of DK Shivakumar's associates in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct video conferencing inquiries of the relatives and associates of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, an accused in a money laundering case, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct video conferencing inquiries of the relatives and associates of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, an accused in a money laundering case, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna's order came on hearing seven separate petitions filed by relatives and associates of Shivakumar. They have challenged the summons issued by the ED. Whereas, the ED has sought their presence for inquiry as witnesses in the matter.

The bench said that in view of the COVID-19 situation, interest of justice will suffice if the petitioners will join the inquiry via video conferencing and asked the investigating officer of the matter to set a time of video conferencing, which will be shared with the petitioners so that they would not face any inconvenience in joining the inquiry. The petitioners have submitted that they will cooperate with the inquiry.

Shivakumar was arrested by the law enforcement agency late evening on September 3, 2019, in a money laundering case, which was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash. (ANI)

