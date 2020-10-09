Court rejects bail plea of dubbing artist, 2 activists in case of manhandling man for derogatory comments against women

A district court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two others in a case of manhandling Vijay P Nair, a YouTuber who had posted videos containing derogatory remarks against women. Rejecting the anticipatory bail pleas of Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arakkal, the court observed that none should be allowed to take the law in their own hands.

Agreeing with the prosecution that opposed the bail plea, the court also criticised the women, who manhandled the YouTuber and telecast the video live on a Facebook page. The prosecution argued that giving bail would send a wrong message to society and will promote those who take law in their hands.

The incident pertains to one Vijay P Nair, who shared abusive remarks about women on his YouTube Channel. A group of women including dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi allegedly beat him up and threw black ink at him. Police have registered cases against both parties acting on separate complaints. Vijay was arrested by police and the women are yet to be arrested though a case was registered against them by the police.

In a separate complaint, the police are also conducting a probing against Sreelakshmi Arakkal, who allegedly shared and promoted vulgar contents through her YouTube videos. The video of the women assaulting the blogger has been shared widely on social media after the women in the group shared the incident live on Facebook.

The women have been booked for manhandling and robbery which can lead to imprisonment of up to 5 years. After beating up the man, the women had forcibly taken his laptop. (ANI)