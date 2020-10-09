Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

"We have to take decisive and ground-breaking measures, leading by example not only in sailing but across the marine and sports industries," SailGP Sustainability Director Susie Tomson said of setting a goal beyond a zero carbon footprint. While SailGP's catamarans, which in their first season hit speeds of more than 50 knots (92 kilometres per hour), are driven entirely by the wind, its support boats use fossil fuels.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:28 IST
Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its "foiling" F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.

To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drastically reduce its carbon output and invest in projects to eliminate more than any remaining emissions, including contributing to a scheme that involves planting mangroves. "We have to take decisive and ground-breaking measures, leading by example not only in sailing but across the marine and sports industries," SailGP Sustainability Director Susie Tomson said of setting a goal beyond a zero carbon footprint.

While SailGP's catamarans, which in their first season hit speeds of more than 50 knots (92 kilometers per hour), are driven entirely by the wind, its support boats use fossil fuels. SailGP, which is backed by Oracle founder Larry Ellison, said it will switch 11 boats to electric motors and find a way to use electricity for its high-speed "chase boats".

"The overall goal is to have a fully electric support boat fleet by 2025 – removing the equivalent of 175 cars from the road – and helping to lead a clean energy revolution in the marine industry," SailGP's organizers said in a statement. Onshore, SailGP said it will move to 100% renewable power by 2025, with its events around the globe supplied by generators using clean fuel and the batteries used during racing recharged using clean energy, building on a Tesla partnership.

SailGP is also creating a start-up investment fund that will develop, test, and bring to market sustainable innovations that can be applied beyond the marine industry. Its first project will be with E1, the electric powerboat series launched last month by Formula E and Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag, with SailGP developing the initial race boat concept.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Judge denies motion to extend Florida's voter registration

A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida even though a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in Novembers presidential elect...

Pandemic not near plateau in Maha, numbers can go up around Diwali: expert

Even as the daily spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down to 15,000 or less in the last few days, a medical expert warned on Friday that the numbers could surge again during Diwali. As the increase in cases has declined, the...

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 8 in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight activists including Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, and others before a special NIA court here in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. According to t...

PM extends best wishes to Kuwait's emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as Kuwaits emir and also to the new crown prince, and expressed confidence that India-Kuwait friendship will be fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020