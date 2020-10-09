Tamil Nadu reports 5,185 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,185 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 6,46,128. According to the state Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has 44,197 active cases. With 68 more deaths due to the disease, the death toll has gone up to 10,120.

As many as 5,91,811 patients have been discharged from the state. The department said that 5,357 patients were discharged across the state on Friday. As many as 79,06,698 samples have been tested across the state and 97,087 samples were tested today.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday. (ANI)

