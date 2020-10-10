Tamil Nadu reports 5,242 new cases, 67 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 5,242 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths on Saturday.

According to the state Health Department, the state's total count of cases stands at 6,51,370 and includes 5,97,033 discharged cases, 10,187 deaths and 44,150 active cases.

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

