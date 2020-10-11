Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram reports 13 more COVID-19 cases

Mizoram has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus here to 2,175, said the State government on Sunday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:18 IST
Mizoram reports 13 more COVID-19 cases
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus here to 2,175, said the State government on Sunday. The total COVID-19 count includes 191 active cases and 1,984 discharges.

The State has not witnessed any fatality from the virus to date. Meanwhile, India has crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh COVID-19 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).The MoHFW also said that the five states which have the maximum caseload in the country have also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra (12,29,339 recoveries), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6,91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811) are the five states, respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Narine reported for suspect bowling action again

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narines bowling action has been reported again after Saturdays Indian Premier League IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, the league has said. The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IP...

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

Five newly launched Chinese funds targeting Ant Groups upcoming mega stock listing raised 60 billion yuan 8.93 billion cumulatively from more than 10 million retail investors, selling out within days, the funds distributor said.An average o...

UP: 2 killed, 3 critically injured in road crash on Yamuna E-way

A driver and his helper were killed after their stationary pickup truck was allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Sunday morning, police said.&#160; The accident took place around 5 am when the ...

Man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead

A man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioners office was shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city, the police said.The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed by the police.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020