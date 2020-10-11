Mizoram reports 13 more COVID-19 cases
ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:18 IST
Mizoram has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus here to 2,175, said the State government on Sunday. The total COVID-19 count includes 191 active cases and 1,984 discharges.
The State has not witnessed any fatality from the virus to date. Meanwhile, India has crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh COVID-19 recoveries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).The MoHFW also said that the five states which have the maximum caseload in the country have also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries.
As per the Ministry, Maharashtra (12,29,339 recoveries), Karnataka (5,61,610), Kerala (1,75,304), Andhra Pradesh (6,91,040) and Tamil Nadu (5,91,811) are the five states, respectively. (ANI)
