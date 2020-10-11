Left Menu
Naxals kill TRS worker in Telangana's Mulugu

Armed Naxals killed a Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) worker Bhimeswar Rao in Alubaka village, Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, according to Superintendent of Police on Sunday.

ANI | Mulugu (Telangana) | Updated: 11-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 15:12 IST
TRS worker Bhimeswar Rao killed by Naxals in Telangana. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place yesterday night, in which armed Naxals broke into Bhimeswar Rao's house and stabbed him with a knife.

Locals have alleged that the Naxals were demanding money from the TRS worker. The assailants also left a letter at the scene of the crime after the murder. "Bhimeswar Rao from Alubaka village in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district was a TRS party worker. Maoists had asked him for party fund and Bhimeswar Rao had rejected many times. In order to take vendetta on him, six armed Maoists forcibly entered into his house, and stabbed him to death ignoring the pleas of his family members," a statement released by SP, Mulugu read.

The SP further said that the Naxals have been wreaking havoc in the tribal areas and are harassing the people by digging out roads, hampering development programs and not letting people take benefit of the welfare schemes run by the government. "They are killing laymen who don't give funds to them, under the pretext of being police informers," the SP said. (ANI)

