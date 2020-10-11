Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrate upcoming festivals at home, follow COVID-19 guidelines: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday warned the people of the country to stay away from large congregations and follow the guidelines issued by the government regarding precautions in view of the upcoming festival season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:56 IST
Celebrate upcoming festivals at home, follow COVID-19 guidelines: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday warned the people of the country to stay away from large congregations and follow the guidelines issued by the government regarding precautions in view of the upcoming festival season. According to an official release, Dr Harsh Vardhan requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals at home, with their loved ones, instead of going out to fairs and pandals.

Speaking at his 'Sunday Samvaad' programme, he said the possibility of increased novel coronavirus transmission during winters as it is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather. "These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, it would not be wrong to assume that the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too," he noted.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also gave an update on the rollout of the FELUDA Test in the near future. "While I cannot put an exact date on the availability, we should expect this test within the next few weeks", he said. On the issue of how the government plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine by prioritizing target groups in the entire population, he said, "In a huge country like India, it is critical to prioritize vaccine delivery based on various factors such as per risk of exposure, comorbidity among various population groups, the mortality rate among COVID Cases, and several others."

On the issue of Emergency Use Authorization of COVID vaccines in India, the Minister said that the issue is being deliberated at present. "Adequate safety and efficacy data is required for emergency use authorization vaccine approval for ensuring patient safety. Further course of action will depend on the data generated," he added. He informed that COVID-19 Vaccines currently in trial in India are 2 dose and 3 dose vaccines. Vaccine by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech require 2 Doses while the Cadila Healthcare vaccine requires 3 Doses. For other vaccines in preclinical stages, the dosing is being tested, he stated. (ANI)

On the need to include other novel candidates as COVID Vaccine, he said, "Considering the large population size of India, one vaccine or vaccine manufacturer will not be able to fulfil the requirements of vaccinating the whole country. Therefore, we are open to assessing the feasibility of introducing several COVID-19 vaccines in the country as per their availability for the Indian population." The Minister requested people to not share any content related to health & safety without double-checking its veracity. He added that as we learn more about the novel coronavirus and more vaccine candidates start their Phase II and Phase III Trials, there is bound to be a lot of fake and incorrect news on social media that is perpetrated by people with vested interests.

Discussing the new development on eSanjeevani platform, he said, "eSanjeevani has over 12,000 practitioners of various State Government Health Departments and their services have been sought so far by people from 510 districts, across 26 states in the country. While the first 1 Lakh consultations on the platform took around 3 months, the last 1 Lakh consultations have come up in well under 3 weeks, which is a great achievement." During the Sunday Samvaad conversation, Dr Harsh Vardhan shared that in the first phase the Government of India has released Rs 3000 Crores to States and UTs to battle COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all, except three States/UTs, have utilized the complete grant given to them: Maharashtra has only used 42.5per cent of the grant followed by Chandigarh at 47.8per cent and Delhi at 75.4per cent, he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek wishes senior Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'

Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchans childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father the OG original gangster and his He...

Prominent cleric shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A prominent Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric was shot dead along with his driver by unidentified assailants in Karachi, police said on Sunday. Maulana Dr Adil Khan, head of Karachis Jamia Farooqia seminary, was attacked in a market on Saturday...

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhis Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on SundaySo far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble b...

I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni: Kirmani

Taking pity on those who are criticising Mahendrta Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and long sabbatical from the game has impacted the stalwarts performance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020