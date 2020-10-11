UP reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 3,348 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 40,019, said state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday. Addressing a press conference here, Prasad said in the last 24 hours and 3,417 people discharged.

"The current recovery rate in the state is 89.37 per cent, with a total of 3,90,566 recovered from the viral infection so far," he said. "A total of 1,72,726 samples have been tested in the state on Saturday. So far 1,18,98,777 samples have been tested," he said.

Mohan said that of the total COVID-19 cases, 68 per cent cases were recorded among male and 32 per cent in female. "In the state, 13.77 per cent of people aged 0-20 years, 47.69 per cent of people aged 21-40 are infected with COVID-19. Along with this, 29.04 per cent of people up to 41-60 years of age and 9.49 per cent among the people above 60 years of age are COVID-19 infected," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases, 60,77,977 discharged or migrated, and 1,08,334 deaths.