Amid tight security, Hathras victim's family to be taken to Lucknow for court hearing tomorrow

Amid tight security, the family of a 19-year-old woman, who died after the alleged assault and gang-rape last month, will be taken to Lucknow on Monday so that they can appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:46 IST
SP Vineet Jaiswal speaking to ANI in Hathras on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid tight security, the family of a 19-year-old woman, who died after the alleged assault and gang-rape last month, will be taken to Lucknow on Monday so that they can appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras said that a Deputy SP rank officer and a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) rank magistrate will be present with the family during their journey to Lucknow.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made. Police is being deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. As per the directions of the High Court, the victim's family will be presented before it tomorrow. They will be taken to the High Court with full security. We have assured them that they can contact us whenever they want," Jaiswal told ANI. "There is sufficient security for the victim's family. The local police are in touch with the family and nearby villages. Circle Office and SDM conducted peace meeting in the nearby villages and appealed to them not to pay attention to the rumours. Peace is being re-established in the area," he said.

The victim's brother said that the family will not travel during the night. "We have made it clear that we will not travel during the night. We have been asked by police to be ready to leave for Lucknow by 5.30 AM tomorrow," he said. The 19-year-old had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Jaiswal further said that no panchayats have taken place there so far. "We are discouraging any such gatherings. The additional police force has been placed there as a precautionary measure," he added. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident.

A CBI team reached Hathras today for the investigation in the case. The team has sought some documents from the local administration. On October 1, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of Hathras incident and has sought response from state DGP and other senior officials.

The Court had sought response from Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Additional Director General, Law and Order and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras by October 12. (ANI)

