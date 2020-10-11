Left Menu
Delhi Environment Minister imposes Rs 50 lakh fine on the NCRTC for violating pollution norms

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not following the anti-pollution directives of the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:24 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not following the anti-pollution directives of the government. According to an official release, Delhi Environment Minister said, "Massive dust pollution is happening here. The guidelines issued by the Delhi Government regarding pollution control are not being followed by the agency, therefore, strict action will be taken against the NCRTC. The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. I have penalised the NCRTC of Rs 50 lakh. If despite this they continue the violation, then the work will be banned."

While inspecting construction projects in Delhi, Rai said while inspecting construction projects in Delhi, Rai said that only one anti-smog gun was found at the NCRTC site and work will not start until another anti-smog gun is installed. "The Minister said only one anti-smog gun was found on the NCRTC site and I have directed not to start work until another anti-smog gun is installed," it said.

Rai further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on October 13. He also said that so far we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land. (ANI)

