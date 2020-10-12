Left Menu
27 suspects arrested for driving under alcohol influence

The Provincial Commissioner and his entourage raided liquor outlets that were found to be operating after midnight, which is a contravention of level 1 COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

12-10-2020
27 suspects arrested for driving under alcohol influence
The Provincial Commissioner and his entourage raided liquor outlets that were found to be operating after midnight, which is a contravention of level 1 COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Twenty-seven suspects were arrested at the weekend for driving under the influence of alcohol in various parts of Gauteng.

The arrests formed part of Operation O Kae Molao, whereby Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko took to the streets of Randfontein, Bekkersdal and Westonaria.

The Provincial Commissioner and his entourage raided liquor outlets that were found to be operating after midnight, which is a contravention of level 1 COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

"Eight liquor outlets were closed down for non-compliance with the Gauteng Liquor Board. [In addition] 174 other suspects were arrested for crime ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of dagga, possession of drugs, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, murder, attempted murder, business burglary, common assault, rape and fraud," said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In Tshwane, 295 suspects were arrested for crimes that include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking and theft, possession of a hijacked vehicle, the pointing of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice among others.

Furthermore, operations yielded positive results in Ekurhuleni where more than 300 suspects were arrested for a crime such as assault, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and rape.

"The other suspects were arrested in Sedibeng and Johannesburg. These suspects were arrested as various law enforcement agencies embarked on operations that included raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracing of wanted suspects, roadblocks and stop and searches."

The suspects will appear in various Magistrate Courts in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

