VP Naidu tests negative for COVID-19

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has tested negative for COVID-19 today. He has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29th September 2020.

As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by a medical team from AIIMS, both the Vice President and his wife, Smt. Usha Naidu has tested negative for COVID-19.

Shri Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctors' advice. He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being.

(With Inputs from PIB)