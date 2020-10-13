Cow dung chip reduces radiation from mobiles, safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a 'chip' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:15 IST
Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a 'chip' made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases."
The 'chip', named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.Set up in 2019, the RKA aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. The Aayog, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals. Kathiria further appealed to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the 'Make in India' concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'swadeshi movement'. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajkot
- Diwali
- Kathiria
- Narendra Modi
- Vallabhbhai Kathiria
ALSO READ
We need to have Puja, Chhat, Diwali and Eid with masks, it is very important to keep that in mind: NITI Aayog member V K Paul.
Don't deprive employees of joy of Diwali, HC tells NrDMC on non-payment of salaries
Cong will celebrate Diwali with people after bypolls: Kamal Nath
Guj: 4.1 magnitude quake recorded in Rajkot, no casualties
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' not releasing on Diwali