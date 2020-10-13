Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 states to procure 1 lakh tonnes of tur from buffer to check pulse prices

The intervention, the consumer affairs ministry said, comes amid a rise in retail prices of pulses in the last fortnight despite nearing kharif harvest of tur and urad. "The retail prices of these pulses have not only remained high as compared to last year, but also recorded a spurt recently," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:44 IST
5 states to procure 1 lakh tonnes of tur from buffer to check pulse prices

The Centre on Tuesday said five states, including Bihar, have shown interest to buy a total of 1 lakh tonne of tur from its buffer stock for retail sale at a subsidised rate, in order to check rise in prices of pulses. Besides, the government has also decided to release 40,000 tonnes of tur from the buffer stock in open market sale (OMS) in small lots, so that the releases may reach the retail market at a faster pace and help in cooling off rising prices, it said in a statement.

Pulses are being offered to states from buffer stock at minimum support price (MSP) in bulk as well as retail packs under a new mechanism introduced in September. The intervention, the consumer affairs ministry said, comes amid a rise in retail prices of pulses in the last fortnight despite nearing kharif harvest of tur and urad.

"The retail prices of these pulses have not only remained high as compared to last year, but also recorded a spurt recently," it said. As on Monday, the all-India average retail prices of tur and urad were observed to have increased 23.71 per cent and 39.10 per cent, respectively, over last year. Several consuming centres of these pulses have recorded an increase of over 20 per cent during the past 15 days, it added.

"Till date, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu have placed their requirements for tur for a total quantity of over about 1 lakh tonnes," the ministry said. More states are expected to come forward in the near future, it said.

Dhuli urad is being offered at Rs 79 per kilo for K-18 (stock of kharif-2018), and Rs 81 per kilo for K-19. Similarly, tur is offered for retail intervention at Rs 85 per kilo. The Centre has been building a buffer stock of pulses and onion since 2015-16 under the price stabilisation fund (PSF) for carrying out price stabilising interventions.

For the current year, the government aims to build a buffer stock of 20 lakh tonne of pulses..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

After outcry, Cyprus suspends its citizenship for cash programme

Cyprus said it was suspending its citizenship for investment programme on Tuesday, ditching a scheme that the government acknowledged as being open to abuse. Thousands of rich non-Europeans benefited from a plan introduced by Cyprus in 2013...

Farm laws: Thirty Punjab farmer bodies decide to hold talks with Centre on Wednesday

Thirty protesting Punjab farmers bodies on Tuesday decided to hold talks with the Centre over the new farm laws in New Delhi on Wednesday. The decision to this effect was taken by representatives of 29 farmers organisations at a meeting her...

Securitisation transactions plummet to Rs 20,000 cr in H1FY21: Crisil

Securitisation transactions dived 80 per cent in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal year to just over Rs 20,000 crore largely because of the pandemic and the loan moratoriums, domestic rating agency Crisil said. Half of the transa...

Army officer completes Leh-Manali bicycle ride in record time

The 472-km road from Leh to Manali is considered a challenge even for motorists and truck drivers because of the altitude gain and a mercurial weather. Army officer Lt Col Bharat Pannu traversed the route -- one of the highest motorable str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020