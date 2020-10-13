Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appeal in Madras HC seeking NEET results after implementing panel recommendation on quota for govt school students

A man has approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions that the NEET examination results should be announced after implementing the recommendation of a panel of retired Judge P Kalaiyarasan set up in connection with the 7.5 per cent internal quota in the NEET examination for government school students.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:16 IST
Appeal in Madras HC seeking NEET results after implementing panel recommendation on quota for govt school students
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A man has approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions that the NEET examination results should be announced after implementing the recommendation of a panel of retired Judge P Kalaiyarasan set up in connection with the 7.5 per cent internal quota in the NEET examination for government school students. The Bench took up case today as a matter of urgency.

Attorney Prasanna Rajan filed the appeal on behalf of Dr. Ramakrishnan from Madurai. In March last year, a panel headed by retired Judge Kalaiyarasan was set up to make recommendations to the government regarding internal allocation in NEET exams to students studying in government schools.

The committee, which consisted of 6 members, including the Secretary of Health, the Principal Secretary of School Education, and the Legal Secretary, has also filed a report on the matter. The government has approved it and sent it to the Governor for approval. But the results of the NEET exam are due to be released this week. So, the petitioner approached the court seeking its interference.

Retired Judge Kalaiyarasan had earlier made an appeal that the results of the NEET examination should not be published without implementing the recommendation of the committee. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020