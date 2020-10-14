Left Menu
Suspect arrested for extortion in Kempton Park

"The matter was reported to the Hawks, who on Tuesday, together with the complainant, cooperated and managed to arrest the suspect after he was given R10 000 in Kempton Park," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Suspect arrested for extortion in Kempton Park
Gauteng SAPS Provincial Head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed and commended the members for apprehending the suspect.

The Germiston Serious Corruption Investigation team has apprehended a 46-year-old suspect for alleged extortion in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court today.

"The suspect, who introduced himself as Warrant Officer Masemola from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Germiston, contacted the complainant last week Thursday, demanding that they meet to discuss fraud allegations against him.

"On the same day, the two met at a restaurant in Boksburg and the suspect allegedly demanded R500 000, citing interference and failure to pay would lead to an arrest.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks, who on Tuesday, together with the complainant, cooperated and managed to arrest the suspect after he was given R10 000 in Kempton Park," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Gauteng SAPS Provincial Head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed and commended the members for apprehending the suspect.

"We urge the public to report any suspicious conduct by individuals purporting to be members of law enforcement agencies, for whatever reason, to the authorities.

"The public must be vigilant and know that at all times, the police are not to be paid by an individual any kind of gratification for doing their job," Kadwa said.

SAPS said that investigations are still underway.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

