Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Transportation subsidy on notified fruits, vegetables a big step towards making India self-reliant'

The subsidy under the Operation Greens TOP to TOTAL is a big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, an official statement said. The minister said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has brought out various schemes for farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:21 IST
'Transportation subsidy on notified fruits, vegetables a big step towards making India self-reliant'

The government's subsidy scheme for transportation of notified fruits and vegetables is a big step towards making the country self-reliant, Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday. The subsidy under the Operation Greens TOP to TOTAL is a big step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, an official statement said.

The minister said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has brought out various schemes for farmers. Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Operation Greens Scheme TOP to TOTAL provides a 50 per cent subsidy on transport and storage of notified fruits and vegetables, if prices of such fruits or vegetables are below the trigger price.

In addition to direct submission of the online claim to the MoFPI, the transportation subsidy would also be available under the Kisan Rail Scheme under a very simplified way. "Any person, including farmers, can transport any notified fruits and vegetable crops through Kisan Rails.

"Railways would charge only 50 per cent of freight charges on these fruits and vegetables. Remaining 50 per cent of the freight charges will be provided as subsidy under Operation Greens Scheme by MoFPI to the Indian Railways," the statement said. The revised scheme guidelines have been uploaded on the ministry's website.

All consignments of notified fruits and vegetables irrespective of quantity and price would be eligible for 50 per cent freight subsidy. At present, the Railways is operating three Kisan Rails between Devlali (Maharashtra) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, and Bangalore to Delhi.

It also plans to start fourth Kisan Rail from Nagpur and Warud Orange City in Maharashtra to Delhi. As many as 19 fruits are eligible under the scheme -- Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Papaya, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Aonla, Passion fruit and Pear.

In vegetables, 14 crops are eligible -- French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Onion, Potato and Tomato..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat: Tanishq store made to put up apology note over TV ad

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarats Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brands controversial TV ad, police said on Wednesday. The handwritten note in Gujarati also...

Odd News Roundup: Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Canadas Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handyCanadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the...

Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressin...

US News Roundup: Wildfire threat intensifying across California; Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to IowaWith less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020