Bhim Army chief says no member of SC/ST community among senior members of CBI team probing Hathras case

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday said that "transparency was very important" in giving justice and that the CBI team probing the Hathras incident did not have any senior official from SC or ST or OBC sections or the minority community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:24 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday said that "transparency was very important" in giving justice and that the CBI team probing the Hathras incident did not have any senior official from SC or ST or OBC sections or the minority community. He said in a tweet that the case has been registered under the SC/ST Act.

"Not a single senior officer belongs to SC, ST, OBC, minority (community) in the CBI team investigating the Hathras case. Although the case has been registered under the SC-ST Act. CBI works under the Central Government. I request Modiji not to make the investigation team one-sided. Transparency in justice is very important," Azad said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), re-summoned the father and the two brothers of the victim for questioning. They were questioned by the CBI team on Tuesday as well.

The CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of torture and alleged gang-rape was cremated in Hathras on September 30. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)

