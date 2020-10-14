Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 meeting: Sitharaman highlights need to balance health and economic objectives

Smt. Sitharaman emphasised that the updated commitments in the G20 Action Plan have to be kept relevant in the current policy context for the action points to remain effective as a policy response to COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:25 IST
G20 meeting: Sitharaman highlights need to balance health and economic objectives
Talking about addressing the debt vulnerabilities of low-income countries, Smt. Sitharaman observed that in a longer-term, a more structural treatment of debt is required. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the Saudi Arabian Presidency here today through video conferencing. Ministers and Governors of G20 countries had gathered to discuss the current global economic outlook and G20's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other G20 Finance Track priorities for the year 2020.

In the first session, the Finance Minister spoke on updates to the G20 Action Plan in response to COVID-19 which was endorsed by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors on April 15th 2020. Smt. Sitharaman emphasised that the updated commitments in the G20 Action Plan have to be kept relevant in the current policy context for the action points to remain effective as a policy response to COVID-19.

Explaining the core guiding principles for the updation of the G20 Action Plan commitments, Smt. Sitharaman highlighted the need to balance the health and economic objectives in the recovery plans. Adding to this, the Finance Minister also spoke about the need to consider the heterogeneity of policy responses among member countries, international spillovers from domestic policy actions and reforms required in the global regulatory regimes particularly with respect to the procyclicality of credit rating downgrades.

One of the key outcomes of the G20 Action Plan has been the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) which provides time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the low-income debtor countries that request forbearance. The initiative was initially in force until the end of 2020. During this meeting, in light of the continued liquidity pressures, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to extend the DSSI by 6 months and to examine by the time of the 2021 IMF/WBG Spring Meetings if the economic and financial situation requires a further extension of the DSSI.

Talking about addressing the debt vulnerabilities of low-income countries, Smt. Sitharaman observed that in a longer-term, a more structural treatment of debt is required. She emphasised that this process should primarily be guided by the objective of helping such countries overcome the financial stress caused by the pandemic. The Finance Minister underlined that it would be important to take into consideration the circumstances and concerns of both creditors and debtors and that in the process of debt restructuring, care must be taken to not saddle the debtor countries with overly burdensome conditionalities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares plays for the first time sold for a record 9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christies in New York said. The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeares plays, one of only six kn...

Sisodia given additional charge of labour, employment departments

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given additional charge of the labour and employment departments in addition to his existing portfolios, sources said. Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 555 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has sur...

Ludhiana police busts fake surety racket

The city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake surety racket with the arrest of four persons. The accused allegedly forged property documents to get more than 50 undertrials out in bail.Rakesh Agrawal, Ludhiana Police Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020