Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lear Climate Change Strategy Aims for Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Company targets 2030 to convert to 100% renewable energy and cut carbon emissions by 50% SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today expanded its sustainability efforts by announcing several new environmental goals, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

PTI | Southfield | Updated: 15-10-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 10:16 IST
Lear Climate Change Strategy Aims for Net Zero Emissions by 2050
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The company targets 2030 to convert to 100% renewable energy and cut carbon emissions by 50% SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today expanded its sustainability efforts by announcing several new environmental goals, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Lear further plans by 2030 to use 100% renewable energy at the company's manufacturing facilities and reduce carbon emissions by 50%. The timeframes align with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to limit global warming, based on 2019 data.

"Setting the goal for Lear to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is a significant next step that builds on actions already underway at our company," said Ray Scott, President, and CEO. "We believe designing and manufacturing products with world-class innovation and quality for our customers is compatible with protecting the environment. These efforts go hand in hand." To attain net-zero emissions by 2050, Lear will increase renewable energy use, improve energy efficiency at facilities, expand engineering efforts for vehicle electrification and lighter weight products, and heighten sustainability requirements for its suppliers. Lear is committing to these actions with an understanding of the potential challenges that are ahead, including the availability of renewable energy, changing directives from local governments, unpredictable financial markets, and long-term support from consumers for zero- or low-emission solutions. "To achieve these goals, we will partner with our customers, suppliers, and policymakers to focus on further advancing technologies that reduce carbon emissions," Scott said. "We will also encourage our employees to contribute to creating a cleaner environment, not only while they are at work, but while they are at home, too." The goals to reduce Lear's carbon footprint are just one aspect of the company's overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, as will be highlighted in its upcoming corporate sustainability report. Other highlights include new zero deforestation and human rights policies.

About Lear Corporation Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany wrestles with second virus wave as cases reach record

Warnings mounted in Germany that it was up to the citizens of Europes biggest economy to do their part to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as daily new infections reached a record on Thursday.There can be no question anymore now ...

Jnanpith awardee Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri dead

Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith laureate Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri died at a private hospital here on Thursday, family sources said. He was 94.Akkitham, who was admitted to hospital due to age related ailments, died at 8.1...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now OFFICIALS PUNISHED OVER CORONAVIRUS CLUSTER IN QINGDAOThe Chinese city of Qingdao said on Thursday it had suspended its health commission head and sacked a hospital director follow...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares retreat on coronavirus resurgence, fading U.S. stimulus hopes

Global shares slipped on Thursday as investors locked in recent gains amid rising concerns about resurgent COVID-19 infections and after the U.S. Treasury Secretary dashed any remaining hopes of a stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020