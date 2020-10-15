Left Menu
India only country with largest number of US-FDA compliant Pharma plants: Gowda

Addressing the virtual Latin America & Caribbean session on ‘Reimagining Distances’, during  LEADS 2020, organised by FICCI late last evening Shri Gowda said that  Indian pharma sector can grow to $ 65 billion industry by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:50 IST
The Minister further emphasised that this is a very- very good time to invest, and set up a manufacturing base in India in the pharma sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBengaluru)

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has said India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of generic medicines across the world. During the initial phase, he said, HCQ and Azithromycin were identified as one of the medicines under treatment protocol for covid-19 in emergency cases. Referring to India supplying these medicines to more than 120 countries across the world; he underlined that India thereby earned the reputation of reliable supplier of medicines.

Shri Gowda informed that India is the only country with the largest number of US-FDA compliant Pharma plants (more than 262 including APIs) outside of USA with exports $ 20 billion worth of pharma products to various countries including high standards complying countries like the US and Europe.

Addressing the virtual Latin America & Caribbean session on 'Reimagining Distances', during LEADS 2020, organised by FICCI late last evening Shri Gowda said that Indian pharma sector can grow to $ 65 billion industry by 2024. "We have recently launched schemes for the development of seven mega parks—three bulk drug parks and four medical devices parks across the country. New manufacturers will be eligible for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme under which they will be eligible for financial incentives on basis of their sales for first 5-6 years," Shri Gowda said.

The Minister further emphasised that this is a very- very good time to invest, and set up a manufacturing base in India in the pharma sector. "One can enter the India market through Joint Ventures also. The advantage is that you can get access to big markets like the domestic Indian market, US, Japan, EU and South East Asia through India as far as pharma sector is concerned. Anybody can contact my office if they are interested in the Indian pharma sector, we will provide all possible facilitation and hand-holding," he stressed.

Shri Gowda also said that the market size of Chemicals & Petrochemicals sector in India is around 165 billion dollars. The size is expected to grow up to 300 billion dollars by 2025. This presents a huge opportunity in the Chemical sector India. For example, to meet the growing demand India will need 5 crackers by 2025 and an additional 14 by 2040. These crackers alone will require a cumulative investment of 65 billion dollars. To attract foreign participation, he said, Government of India is revisiting policies for chemical and petrochemical sector. "We are thinking to extend financial incentive based on sales similar to what is being extended in our pharmaceutical sector. We are also tweaking our policies to strengthen our chemical industrial cluster which we call as PCPIRs and plastic parks. Together, these supportive Government policies will offer one of the best environments to do business in India as far as chemicals & petrochemical sector is concerned," Shri Gowda said.

The Minister added that the fertiliser sector is also an attractive sector in India. there is a huge demand for fertilisers by our farmers every year. However, domestic production is itself is not enough to meet the requirements of fertilisers. We are large importers of urea, & P & K fertilisers. For example, in 2018-19, India imported 7.5 million ton of urea, 6.6 million ton of DAP, 3 million ton of MOP and 0.5 million ton of NPK fertilizer.

" I am told that Latin American and Caribbean countries are also net importers of chemical fertilisers. Instead of competing in the market as buyers, we should be cooperating for making supply chains more efficient so that adequate quantity can be sourced at competitive prices," he added

Shri Gowda stressed that there is a need for collaboration for the development of alternative fertilisers for example nano fertilisers, which can reduce our requirement/ usage of fertilisers, and hence the dependence on imports. I would welcome any feedback on my proposal for joint R & D collaboration for the development of alternate fertilisers.

"We would welcome any proposal in these sectors and extend all possible handholding in India wherever it will be required, he assured," he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

FEATURE-Using AI, Canadian city predicts who might become homeless

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As makeshift tent cities spring up across Canada to house rough sleepers who fear using shelters due to COVID-19, one city is leveraging artificial intelligence AI to predict w...

Kenyan couple set off to motorkbike around the world - but run into COVID

Kenyan couple Dos and Wamuyu Kariuki loved adventure almost as much as they loved each other. So two months after they got married, they quit their jobs and set off in 2018 to motor-bike across all the seven continents.It is unlike Africans...

Kejriwal urges people to turn off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. He said the government will la...

CoGTA Minister gazets extension of National State of Disaster

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month.The country has been on the National State of Disaster since March, ...
