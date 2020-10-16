PM Modi releases commemorative coin to mark FAO's 75th anniversary

Left Menu
On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the long-standing relation of India with FAO.

16-10-2020
The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day.The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.It is being witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country."The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India's proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO," the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement. (ANI)

